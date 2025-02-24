Today (Monday), a commemoration ceremony was held by Ambassador Danon and the Israeli Mission to the UN in memory of Shiri, Ariel, Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz at the UN with the participation of dozens of ambassadors from all over the world. Ambassador Danon and the Ambassador of Argentina to the UN spoke at the ceremony. Attendees stood for a minute of silence in memory of the victims and were invited to sign a condolence book.

In the words of Ambassador Danon: "When Hamas kidnapped a mother and her two children, when Hamas took Israeli babies as prizes, when Hamas violated the agreement in the most brutal way - the UN did not condemn or speak about Hamas and continues to remain silent to this very day.

Ambassador Danon added: "The UN passed countless resolutions on Israel and held countless emergency session. But when a baby, a toddler and their mother were taken from their home, when these terrorists massacred babies, entire families, the international community had nothing to say. But Israel will not be silent. We will continue to say their names - Kfir, Ariel, Shiri and Oded. We will ensure that their memory will be remembered forever. We will make Hamas pay. We won't stop until everyone comes home."

Argentina’s Ambassador to the U.N., who spoke at the event, said: “We cannot forget what happened. What happened on Oct 7 was not just another attack in this long conflict. It was the manifestation of silence. In the face of such horror, we cannot afford silence and complicity. Israel has the right to defend itself.”

Argentina’s Ambassador added: “When I visited these communities in Israel, on the one hand, I saw the purest form of life. On the other, the most brutal form of brutality.”