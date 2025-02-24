Zohra Wankrecht, leader of the German left-wing Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) party, requests a recount after her party failed to pass the 5% threshold in the elections. The BSW received 2.4 million votes, equating to 4.97%, and the Liberal party secured 2.1 million votes, equaling 4.33%.

She claims some overseas voters did not receive their ballots on time.

This means both parties will not enter parliament, increasing the number of seats for parties that did, enabling the center-right CDU leader Friedrich Merz to form a coalition with only the SPD as partners.

The CDU won 208 seats, followed by the far-right AFD with 152 seats. The ruling party SPD from the center-left obtained 120 seats. The Green party won 85 seats and the Left party Die Linke secured 64 seats.