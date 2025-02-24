Around 2,000 employees at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will be laid off on Sunday, while most of the remaining full-time staff will be placed on administrative leave overnight, according to an email sent to workers and quoted by CNN.

“All USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” the email stated.

The message, sent at 2:42 p.m. ET, noted that the administrative leave would take effect at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday.

“Concurrently, USAID is beginning to implement a Reduction-in-Force that will affect approximately 2,000 USAID personnel with duty stations in the United States,” the email continued.

Those impacted “will receive specific notifications” on Sunday, while essential personnel would be notified by 5:00 p.m. ET, according to the email.

The development comes weeks after it was revealed that USAID has for years funneled money to terrorist entities in the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories.

The Washington Free Beacon recently cited several former and current US officials who who fought with the agency over funding for groups that worked to undermine Israel or maintained ties to terror organizations and the organization would work to conceal how taxpayer funds were spent.

The report mentioned how in November 2022, USAID granted $100,000 to an organization led by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terror group. Just six days before Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on Israel, USAID gave $900,000 "to a terror charity in Gaza involved with the son of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh."

The report also noted that the Biden-era administrator of the agency, Samantha Power, actively fought pro-Israel policymaking at the State Department and that USAID staffers even recently urged the Biden administration to halt military funding for Israel.