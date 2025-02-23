Breaking News from Genesis: The Lord intends to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah because “the outcry against them is so great and their sin is so grievous.”

Abraham pleaded for mercy, but failed. Should the innocents suffer the same fate as the guilty?

What innocents? Can you name even 10?

Today, can you find 10 innocent Gazans? Instead, they all share a brotherhood of wickedness. They are a satanic menace to anything we call civilization.

They don’t belong anywhere near Israel and finally the idea is beginning to sprout about them getting kicked out.

Thank Trump for putting it out there what many of us have been saying for years….me, you, and yes, Kahane.

But dear President Trump…when is all hell going to break loose? Yes, fire and hail. Hamas is dragging this out to enjoy the drama of our pain.

The Bibas family murders should be enough to bring down hell on earth upon their heads…today. A new level of depravity is upon all of humanity.

Saturday’s release of six hostages finds us and the world Grateful toward these monsters…a perfect study of Stockholm Syndrome that has gripped one and all.

Our expectations are so low that we’ll appreciate anything.

For Hamas, all this is a movie, where they get to play the part as heroes. How much longer until we lower the boom.

The time to act is now, while we have the world’s attention. Later, and the world will turn to other business.

Netanyahu says, ‘’We will settle accounts with them.”

When, Bibi? When all the hostages have been released? Don’t you know that they have plans all mapped out to do it again, and this time, will the look-outs be believed?

Were their warnings dismissed because they were women?

To these Arabs, money is not the means of exchange. Barter, to them, is hostage-taking. This is their industry, and gold to them is a captured Jewish baby.

When a murdered baby is handed back to Israel, as part of a parade that celebrates the murder, I wonder what Arabs around the world must be thinking.

After all, these Palestinian Arabs are their kin.

Do they feel shame?

Does Mohammed approve?

Two-state solution with these savages, and yet many of our people were ready to give it a try. I wonder if anything has been learned.

The Palestinian Arabs know our soft spot, and as in this instance, they play it to the hilt…how we cherish life. For a life, we will pay any price.

They know this, and they play on this.

But that does not make us pushovers. As proven time and again, when summoned, we are a nation of warriors.

But this enemy is ceaseless.

Mark Twain said…Jews are like horses. If they knew their own strength, we should be afraid to ride them.

