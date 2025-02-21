Itai Dekel-Chen, brother of one of the released hostages, addressed the public controversy surrounding the Religious Zionist party's vote against the deal, expressing gratitude towards the party and its members despite their public opposition to the agreement.

"They as a party faced heavy criticism for its ministers' vote against the current deal. As someone whose beloved brother returned in this deal, I feel a personal and moral obligation to thank the party and its representatives precisely at this moment, amidst the complex and tense situation that arose."

Itai further added: "After the initial shock of the war, the religious Zionist population embraced us as families of the hostages, literally fighting to bring our loved ones home. After supporting the first deal last year, the Religious Zionist party took a brave and non-trivial action by voting against the current deal. It remained in the government, enabling its implementation. In simple terms, it voted against with its hands and for with its feet."

Regarding the issue of the hostages' families and the Religious Zionist party, he stated: "I feel the need to apologize on behalf of the families of the captives and those who returned for harsh things said against the party and its representatives. However, I also feel an obligation to apologize to the other families of captives and returnees on behalf of the Religious Zionist party, of which I am now a member, for harsh and unnecessary statements that should not have been said."