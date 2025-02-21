Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, condemned Hamas after the IDF revealed that children Kfir and Ariel Bibas were brutally murdered while in captivity in November of 2023, and that Hamas failed to return the body of their mother, Shiri, as stipulated in the hostage release deal.

“Ariel (4) and Kfir Bibas (10 months), z”l, were brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023. They were abducted from their home in Nir Oz along with their mother, Shiri. Today, Hamas returned an anonymous corpse instead of the body of Shiri Bibas,” wrote Leiter in a post on X.

“Hamas' actions today constitute a severe violation of the ceasefire, but no one should be surprised, these are barbaric, depraved people,” he added.

“We will not rest until our hostages are freed and Hamas is destroyed,” Leiter stressed.