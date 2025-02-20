Amine Ayoubis a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. His media contributions appear in The Jerusalem Post, Yedioth Ahronoth, Arutz Sheva, The Times of Israel and many others. His writings focus on Islamism, jihad, Israel and MENA politics.

The world must never forget the Bibas family. Kfir and Ariel Bibas, two innocent children, were stolen from their home by Hamas terrorists on October 7, along with their mother, Shiri, and father, Yarden. For months, their fate remained unknown, as Hamas used them as pawns in a barbaric propaganda war. And now, their lifeless bodies have been returned—mere remnants of a family that once dreamed, loved, and lived.

Their tragic deaths are not just another statistic in an ongoing conflict. They symbolize the pure, unfiltered evil of Hamas—a terrorist organization that thrives on bloodshed and chaos. The murder of an infant and his brother is not an act of war. It is an act of genocidal hatred. The world must stand up and say, "Enough."

Hamas is not a resistance movement. It is a death cult that thrives on suffering. The murder of the Bibas family is not an isolated tragedy but a testament to the group’s core ideology—one that glorifies bloodshed and destruction over life and coexistence. Kfir Bibas was only ten months old. A baby. What possible justification could exist for his abduction and murder?

The truth is, Hamas never intended to return Kfir, Ariel, or Shiri alive. It held onto their bodies like trophies, using their deaths to torment their loved ones and terrorize a nation. This is not warfare. This is not politics. This is raw, unfiltered evil. Hamas' treatment of the Bibas family is proof that it does not value human life, not even the lives of children. The world must ask itself: If terrorists can do this to a baby, what else are they capable of?

If the Bibas family had been victims of another conflict, their faces would be on the front pages of every newspaper. If a Western family had been slaughtered like this, international leaders would be demanding justice. But because they were Israelis, the outrage is muted. The silence is deafening.

Where is the United Nations' urgent resolution condemning Hamas for this horror? Where are the global human rights organizations? Their voices are absent, drowned out by the endless cycle of blame and misinformation. The hypocrisy is staggering.

We cannot allow Hamas’ crimes to be normalized. The story of the Bibas family must be shared, spoken, and screamed until the world has no choice but to listen. Social media must be flooded with their faces. Kfir’s tiny hands, Ariel’s wide eyes, Shiri’s protective embrace. These are not just statistics in a conflict—they are human beings whose lives were stolen by monsters.

Every person of conscience should post their photos, share their names, and demand action. We must not let the world forget. To remain silent is to be complicit in Hamas’ crimes.

Eliminating Hamas is not just about Israeli security—it is about human decency. Every nation that values life over terror must unite in this mission. Those who excuse, justify, or glorify Hamas’ atrocities are complicit in these murders. The Bibas family’s blood is on the hands of every individual and government that supports this terror group.

Hamas must be eradicated. There is no middle ground. This is not about political disagreements, territorial disputes, or ceasefires. It is about stopping a terrorist entity that butchers children and parades hostages as war trophies.

To truly honor Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri, we must demand accountability. Hamas leaders must face trial for war crimes. Governments that fund Hamas must be exposed and sanctioned. Universities and media outlets that whitewash Hamas’ actions must be challenged.

The international community must make a choice: Stand against terror or be complicit in its horrors. Countries that continue to fund Hamas—whether directly or indirectly—must be exposed. Nations that provide diplomatic cover for Hamas’ crimes must be pressured to end their support.

Arab leaders who seek peace in the region must take a definitive stance against Hamas and its extremist ideology. They must support efforts to remove this terrorist group from power and help rebuild Gaza under leadership that values life rather than destruction.

Likewise, Western governments must stop pretending that Hamas can be "reformed" or "negotiated with." There is no negotiation with those who murder babies in cold blood. The only response to such evil is its total eradication.

Governments act when people demand action. If enough voices speak out, leaders will be forced to listen. It is up to us to amplify the story of the Bibas family. We must protest, we must write, we must challenge media bias, and we must demand justice.

Every social media post, every article, every conversation matters. Each time someone sees Kfir’s face, they are confronted with the reality of Hamas’ evil. Each time someone hears the name Bibas, they are reminded of what is truly at stake.

We Are All Bibas



Today, we stand as one. The pain of the Bibas family is our pain. Their loss is our loss. Their fight for justice is our fight.



We are all Bibas. And we will not be silent.