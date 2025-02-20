The Palestinian Authority announced that its chairman, Mahmoud Abbas, will present a response to the Trump plan for the immigration of Gaza's residents at the emergency Arab summit to be held in Cairo on March 4.

A statement issued on the matter stated that Mahmoud Abbas' plan would include "the essential elements for safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, ensuring their continued existence in their land, preventing their exile, rehabilitating the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and implementing the decisions of international institutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that call for ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The plan calls for allowing the Palestinian Authority to assume responsibility for managing the Gaza Strip as it does in Judea and Samaria.

Abbas stressed the importance of "implementing a comprehensive and long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, in exchange for the cessation of all direct military activity. Israel's unilateralism that is contrary to international law, and stopping actions and policies that harm the two-state solution."