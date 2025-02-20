United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday condemned the way Hamas transferred the deceased hostages to the Red Cross.

Türk called the ceremony abhorrent and said it flies in the face of international law.

"Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families", the rights chief said in a statement.

During the "ceremony," the Red Cross officials protested the manner in which the deceased were transferred and during the transfer, a long exchange of words transpired between the Hamas terrorists and the Red Cross officials.

Israel later expressed protest to the Red Cross and the mediators over the way the deceased were transferred.

President Isaac Herzog stated earlier in the day: "Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters. On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing."