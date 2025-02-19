The Egyptian antiquities authority announced that for the first time in over a century, the tomb of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh has been discovered.

Authorities stated that the tomb served as the final resting place of King Thutmose II of the 18th dynasty. Thutmose II ruled about 3,500 years ago.

The last tomb of a pharaoh to be discovered was Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. Thutmose II was an ancestor of Tutankhamun. The new tomb was found near the Valley of the Kings in Luxor.

The mummy of Thutmose II was not found, as the contents of the tomb appear to have been moved thousands of years ago. Nevertheless, the antiquities authority called the discovery of the tomb "one of the most significant archaeological breakthroughs in recent years.”