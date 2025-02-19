Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism) met released hostage Keith Siegel at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, and stressed the need for the Hamas terror group to release all hostages as soon as possible.

Siegel was released earlier this month after 484 days in captivity, alongside hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas.

During their meeting, Siegel shared his difficult experiences in captivity with Goldknopf, and testified to him about the disgraceful conditions in which the remaining hostages are still being held.

"It was important to meet you and hear from you about the horrors you suffered at the hands of the despicable terrorists in Gaza," Goldknopf told Siegel. "My thoughts are always with the 59 hostages who remain in captivity after the conclusion of the current stage of the deal."

He stressed, "I trust the Prime Minister and Cabinet will do the maximum in order to release all of the hostages as soon as possible, and as I have done until now, I will continue to support every deal. Your descriptions support what we knew - this is a matter of life-and-death, and about saving lives."