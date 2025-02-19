A man in Florida has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple shots at two men in Miami Beach, believing they were Palestinians, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, the man, Mordechai Brafman, fired 17 rounds at the victims in what authorities described as an “unprovoked” attack.

He later told officers that while driving his truck, he “saw two Palestinians” and began shooting at their car, believing he had killed them. However, both men survived. One sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while the other was grazed by a bullet.

Brafman, 27, is currently being held without bond at a county jail in Miami on second-degree murder charges, according to court records. He has also been ordered to avoid contact with the victims, an Israeli father and son who were visiting South Florida on vacation, as reported by the Miami Herald.

His attorney, Dustin Tischler, stated that Brafman was undergoing a “severe mental health crisis” at the time of the incident, which led him to “fear for his life.”

“It is believed that his ability to make sound judgments was significantly compromised,” Tischler told AP, adding that his client is seeking “necessary treatment” while cooperating with authorities.