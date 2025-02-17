Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv courthouse this morning (Monday), where he began his tenth day of testimony in the court cases against him, with the main focus being on Case 4000 (the Bezeq-Walla case).

During the hearing, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman commented that Netanyahu's testimony was repetitive and noted: "We feel that there should be a change in the main testimony. You are repeating yourselves."

Netanyahu's attorney, Adv. Amit Hadad, responded firmly: "How can you say such a thing? If I don't go over all details, I won't be doing my job properly. I am not enjoying this, but there's nothing we can do about it."

Judge Shaham added that, "We are talking about the issue of the items. We understood the direction. There is marginal benefit in going over each and every one of them. Everything is a matter of measure."

At one point, Netanyahu tried to comment, but Judge Friedman-Feldman firmly stopped him: "No, Sir. We are talking with the lawyers. If you have something to say, tell your lawyer."

Netanyahu tried again to speak, but the judge repeated: "Mr. Netanyahu, I am not prepared for this. You have a lawyer, tell him what you want."

The Prime Minister responded to her by saying: "I am shocked," apparently surprised by the judge's decision not to allow him to participate directly in the hearing.

Netanyahu's defense attorney surprised the judges when he revealed the number of hearings he wants to conduct on Case 4000. According to him, there are twenty-four more sessions left for the main investigation alone, twelve-fourteen more sessions in Case 4,000, and ten more sessions on Case 1,000 and 2,000. "A change needs to be made," the judge stated.

Netanyahu's attorney claims interrogations should last 3-4 more days.