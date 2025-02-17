Shami Calderon, uncle of released hostage Ofer Calderon, on Monday told the Knesset that his nephew suffered severe flu and pneumonia, and was placed in isolation, unable to meet his children.

Calderon also revealed that "three months before Ofer was released, he weighed 25 kilograms less."

"There was a scale in the tunnel where Ofer was kept," he added.

However, when Hamas understood that Ofer would be on the list of hostages to be released, they began "stuffing him" to hide the drastic weight loss.

"He ate moldy vegetables. Sometimes they gave him half a pita with cheese. He did not see daylight," Calderon said.

Ofer is expected to be released Monday to the Kfar Hamaccabiah hotel, following an extended hospitalization.