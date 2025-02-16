Overnight, the IDF apprehended at least 20 haredim who crossed the border into Lebanon attempting to reach the grave of Rabbi Ashi on Mount Shanan.

Eight of those who crossed were detained for questioning. IDF sources told Ynet that they attempted to enter Lebanon several times due to security forces' efforts to deter them.

In December, a similar incident occurred when northern district police arrested four Israelis captured by the IDF after trying to cross the border.

The four, residents of Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, and Hatzor HaGlilit, also attempted to reach the grave, which is relatively close to the border fence.

Following the incident, police announced that "based on the investigation's findings, a decision will be made regarding their legal proceedings."