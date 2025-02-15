Antisemitism has exploded across Australia. It started just after October 7 with calls of “gas the Jews” or “where are the Jews” (as if there is a difference!). This was followed by a string of graffiti and vandalism attacks. And every Sunday the city streets have been taken over by protesters, spewing anti-Israel and antisemitic vitriol and making the city a no-go for Jews.

Without firm condemnations and serious steps to stamp out the hate, antisemitism was allowed to fester. The attacks increased I frequency and severity, culminating in the firebombing of the Adass Shule and this week’s horrific, unashamed declaration by 2 nurses that they would kill Israeli patients, with intimation that they had actually already done so.

Now the politicians, police, professional bodies and media have woken up. But where were they all along when their voices and actions could have made a difference and stopped us from reaching this point?

The Talmud teaches that when Pharaoh enacted his genocidal plans against the Jewish people, three of his advisors were present; Balaam, Iyov (Job) and Yitro (Jethro).

Balaam, supported and encouraged Pharaoh’s antisemitic ambitions, advising him to drown the baby Jewish boys in the river. Balaam was punished years later by being slain in battle at the hand of Bnei Yisrael, the very people he wanted to kill.

Driven by an inner voice of morality, Yitro protested against Pharaoh’s heinous plan. He did so at great personal risk. Pharaoh stripped Yitro of his position and honours and he was banished to the desert.

Iyov saw what had happened to his colleagues and decided to keep quiet and play the diplomat. By staying silent, he could argue that he did not support the decree. At the same time he could protect his own skin by saying that he did not criticise or try to stop Pharoah’s plan. He would be able to avoid facing the backlash that Yitro had received and at the same time still see himself as a good guy.

But you cannot fool Hashem. Iyov could have spoken up and perhaps his voice could have made a difference. Even if not, how could he be silent and allow such suffering to come to Bnei Yisrael without trying to do something about it? For his part, Iyov was punished with the most horrific suffering imaginable.

When facing his own suffering, Iyov did not keep quiet. He cried out bitterly in anguish and distress. When it was others who would suffer, he was silent. Iyov was punished for his hypocrisy as much as his silence.

Hashem rewarded Yitro by naming this Parsha after him and he merited descendants who would sit on the Sanhedrin. Yitro was a man who stood up for truth, justice and righteousness. This week’s Parsha details his recommendation to establish a hierarchy of judges and the qualities of justice that they should embody.

In relation to antisemitism on our shores, we have seen all three approaches being followed.

The Balaam’s have sided with the genocidal terrorists, either engaging in antisemitic acts themselves or celebrating, encouraging and justifying antisemitism and attacks on an innocent population.

We have also had our Yitro’s, the upstanding politicians, citizens and media personalities who have consistently and unequivocally condemned antisemitism. They have not bowed to social pressures or concerns of political fallout. They have stood for justice and right, no matter the cost. Our community thanks and applauds them.

But unfortunately there are too many Iyov’s; Leaders and politicians who are too weak to call out and address antisemitism because of their personal electorate concerns, and bystanders who find it easier to pretend it is not happening in our country or that it is not a problem. Their silence allows it to continue and shows tacit consent and support.

Silence and fence-sitting is not an option. Let’s learn from Yitro’s courage to take a clear stand on the side of right, no matter the cost. Hashem sees, and He will certainly not let righteousness go unrewarded.

Rabbi Yonason Johnsonis Director of the Maor Centre, Melbourne Australia.