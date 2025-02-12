Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced on Wednesday his intention to deport relatives of terrorists who have identified with terrorist organizations.

The deportation of Tasnim Odeh, Mohammad Abu Halwa, and Zina Barber will take place subject to a hearing.

Regarding Odeh, Arbel explained that the decision was made due to her support for terrorism in several instances over the past three years.

For example, in October 2022, she was arrested with her mother at the Temple Mount while wearing a necklace of the terrorist Ibrahim Nabulsi. Throughout 2024, she distributed propaganda materials online.

Additionally, Arbel informed Abu Halwa that he is considering deporting him from the country due to his affiliation with Hamas.

"I have decided to exercise my legal authority to deport three supporters of terrorism who are relatives of terrorists who chose to side with the enemy during the war and support harm to the citizens of Israel. Anyone who instigates, praises, and supports terrorism has no place among us. I will continue to act decisively against anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel," Arbel said.

In a letter, the minister noted that an indictment was filed against him in August last year for incitement and identification with a terrorist organization. Arbel also hinted that the fact that Abu Halwa's brother committed an attack in Israel in October 2023 contributed to the decision.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the decision: "This is a necessary step, but it is very serious that only after our pressure was the decision made. Deporting terrorists should be an automatic and clear move, not something dependent on applications and pressures."

He added that the State of Israel must adopt a firm and unequivocal policy, ensuring that "any terrorist who raises their hand against the citizens of Israel - their place is outside the state."