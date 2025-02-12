Rabbi Dov Lior, a leading Rabbi in religious Zionist communities, commented on Israel's war against hostile nations, stating that "there is no solution—they oppose the very existence of the nation."

He emphasized, "We must eradicate the enemy completely, not give them any land or call them by another name. They are barbarians and haters of Israel, and there's no illusion that we can reach an agreement with them."

Rabbi Lior added that "We must clear the land and not leave them here. If we leave non-Jews in the land, they will be 'thorns in your sides and shall harass you,'" quoting Numbers 33.

In conclusion, he firmly stated: "If divine providence gives us the power to fight them, not doing so is a sin."