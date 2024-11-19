Terrorists threw stones this evening (Tuesday) at the windows of the house of Rabbi Dov Lior, one of the leading Religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, in the Beit Orot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Following the incident, Rabbi Lior told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News "I can't bring good news - the rioting of the neighbors again. I was at home and there was a lot of trouble. I heard and saw what happened."

He emphasized "We will not be moved from here and we will not be demoralized. We have been through difficult situations and we will get through it. The main thing is that the Land of Israel and Jerusalem will be Jewish and Jews will be able to live freely. The State needs to impose its punishment so that such things do not happen again."

This is not the first time Rabbi Lior's home has been attacked. In August, terrorists threw a firebomb at his home.

The firebomb hit the balcony of the home, but was immediately extinguished by the rabbi.

A similar incident occurred in July of 2023, when a firebomb was thrown at the home while Mayor Moshe Lion was visiting.