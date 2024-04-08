Border Guard undercover agents identified a bus that was suspected of transporting illegal infiltrators, residents of the Palestinian Authority, on Route 1 last night.

The undercover agents set up a checkpoint on the road and stopped the bus at an intersection near Issawiyeh in the eastern part of Jerusalem.

The officers discovered a double wall at the bottom of the bus to the luggage compartment, and behind it, nine illegal residents.

The suspects were arrested for investigation at the Judea and Samaria district station of the Jerusalem Border Police, and today an indictment was filed against six of the Palestinians.