An unusual event occurred during the Constitution Committee meeting on Tuesday morning. The Knesset Guard tried to remove a person from the committee discussion who raised his hands with red gloves during the speeches of the hostage families, claiming it was a disruption.

The committee chair, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) asked the guards not to remove him if he was a relative of the hostages. After it was clarified that he was not a relative, he was removed from the discussion while shouting at Rothman: "You have blood on your hands, you won't escape it."

Later, there was a confrontation with Rothman by Merav Svirsky, the sister of Itay, who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas. The committee chair said: "I hope God gives the courage to all the decision-makers in this country at this level to stop this bad deal as soon as possible, return to combat, and unleash hell on Hamas."

Svirsky responded: "You are sacrificing human lives, it's insane. My brother was murdered due to military pressure, after a building collapsed on him following an IDF bombing and two days later his captor shot him because there was fighting in the area."