The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a severe warning to Israeli-Russian dual citizens. According to the statement, anyone who has Russian citizenship, whether they have a Russian passport or are just eligible for citizenship, is subject to Russian law while in Russia, including the mandatory conscription into the military.

Russian law states that all Russian citizens must enter and leave the country using their Russian passport and are forbidden from using a passport from a different country.

This means that an Israeli citizen who also holds Russian citizenship but does not have a valid Russian passport can enter Russia but may find themselves stuck in the country for months while they renew their Russian travel documents.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the process of receiving a Russian passport could take months, during which the citizen can not leave the country. In addition, while in Russia, the citizen will be subject to all local laws, and is eligible for conscription into the Russian military.

The ministry called on Israeli-Russian dual citizens to check their status and verify the citizenship issue before arriving in Russia and recommended avoiding entering the country without comprehensively checking their status and possessing a valid Russian passport.