Say it how it is. Don't be afraid to come out and use the word: Amalek.

Finally Trump has come out and said what has now been whispered behind the scenes. “Either release the hostages by Saturday or all hell will break out.” Trump understands Hamas. We know that Hamas is Amalek.

Hamas has not stopped the deal because of fictitious Israeli violations. It saw the reactions to the starved and tortured hostages released on Saturday, and realizes it has to release bodies now - probably tortured, probably tragically including those of the Bibas children. It knows what the reaction will be and wants to avoid it. Hamas, like Amalek, is evil incarnate.

Who were the Amalekites? They lived in the vicinity of Gaza. When the Children of Israel left Egypt (the Exodus: 13th Century BCE) they attacked them for no other reason than hate. G‑d promised to completely wipe out the memory of Amalek from the earth, and to wage an eternal war with Amalek in every generation. The Torah lists two mitzvot (commandments) regarding Amalek:

To obliterate the nation of Amalek (timcheh et zecher Amalek).

To never forget the evil deeds Amalek did (zechor al tishkach).

Amalek are not people as we know people. They are murderers incarnate, backed by their women, teaching every child to hate us and destroy us so that it continues generation by generation. We are not allowed to have feelings of mercy and are instructed: “He who comes to kill you rise up and kill him first.” (Sanhedrin72a).

We know how to deal with Amalek. And if we don't we know the results. Not a ping-pong game following the niceties of international bodies who would be glad to see the end of us. Not warning the Hamas stone-throwers to be careful whilst the world watches on TV, and we hope that one of their stones will not mortally wound one of our young soldiers. Now that the US has provided Israel with sufficient military materiel there is no reason to play games with this enemy.

Just bomb the hell out of them, flatten their buildings wherever they are before they plant explosives inside them and burying mines under their streets. Understand that their refugee camps which are really modern buildings hiding tunnels with lethal warmongering purposes, as are their hospitals and schools with murderers inside.

What about the hostages in Gaza, you say? The only hope to get them out is through sheer force, killing each and every one of Hamas, who will eventually beg us to stop and we insist on their freeing our hostages first, Then the hostages will be our trump card not theirs, as they are now.

Most of the world does not care about us, like they did not care during the Holocaust. When G-d instructed us to obliterate Amalek, He meant that it is what needs to be done. Now.