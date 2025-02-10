The widows of fallen IDF soldiers addressed a letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich this evening, expressing their support for his position.

"We are widows from the Swords of Iron war that is restoring the spirit to the people of Israel, and raising and clarifying the people, and we want to send you sincere encouragement. Our hearts are broken, but we still believe the God is good. We know that political power is not important to you, but rather the mission to the people of Israel, and we are not confused by the despicable media."

They add "Imagine how hard it is to stand up to the pressures of confused people who have lost their way and want to support and strengthen in your clear way that sees the whole of Israel, in the way that continues the path of the beloved husbands of ours who fought and gave their lives for Israel."

"Thank you for continuing the important and truthful path in the battlefield of politics," the letter ended. It was signed by the widows of twelve fallen soldiers.