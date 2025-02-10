During a CNN broadcast, the anchor was talking about the killing of Osama bin Laden, but the screen behind him mistakenly read 'Obama bin Laden.'



The confusion was likely due to the fact that Bin Laden was killed during Barack Obama's term of presidency.





In May 2011, Bin Laden was killed during Operation Neptune Spear in Abbottabad, Pakistan.



Bin Laden, the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, was responsible for carrying out murderous attacks around the world, most notably the attacks of September 11, 2001, in which close to 3,000 people were murdered.

