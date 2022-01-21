Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has announced the death of one of its commanders in a US air strike in Yemen, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Rita Katz, director of SITE which monitors jihadist groups online, said that AQAP did not mention any date or location for the death of Salih bin Salim bin Ubayd ’Abolan (aka Abu 'Umayr al-Hadhrami), but pointed to Twitter reports of a US air strike that killed three AQAP terrorists on November 14.

Reuters noted that al-Hadhrami who was an associate of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

AQAP has carried out many terrorist attacks in Yemen in recent years and has also targeted the West.

In 2015, the group claimed responsibility for the Charlie Hebdo killings in Paris and then called for “lone wolf attacks” against Western targets.

In 2020, AQAP claimed the December attack at a US naval base in Pensacola, Florida, though it provided no evidence.

The leader of AQAP, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, was killed in an American air strike in June of 2015.

The US eliminated another leader of the group, Qassim al-Raymi, in early 2020.