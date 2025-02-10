Arbel Yehud
Arbel YehudCourtesy of the family

Yechi, the father of Arbel Yehud, who was recently released from Hamas captivity, spoke on Monday before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and read a message from his daughter.

Yehud quoted his daughter as saying: "I learned Arabic within a month of being taken hostage and heard my captors express joy over the divide in the Israeli nation over the question of the release of the hostages. I thought they were using psychological terror on me when they told me that the issue of the hostages had become a political debate. I didn’t believe it until I returned to Israel and was exposed to this harsh reality."

I was in isolation for 482 days, during which time I didn’t see or hear a single Israeli. This was from the time I was separated from my partner Ariel, three hours after I was kidnapped, until I met Gadi (Mozes). You can imagine the horrors I went through during my captivity. You all saw the day of my release."

She also wrote that "despite all this, I returned focused on my goal of rescuing my beloved Ariel, his brother David and the other hostages. I am also determined to succeed in the long rehabilitation process that awaits me."

"Already on the day of my release at Sheba Hospital, I told my father: 'Dad, don't let go. I need Ariel so that I can rehabilitate myself,' and my father answered: 'I didn't think otherwise.'"

Yechi read out his daughter's message to the Knesset members: "I demand of you, like I demand from my father, not to think otherwise. Bring everyone back in one phase – the living and the dead. Don't scare the people with the question of price, but scare yourselves. Maybe that's what will make you protect the country's citizens in a better way in the future."