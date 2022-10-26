Former US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt was spotted eating a pizza at a kosher restaurant named after former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Dubai.

Greenblatt, one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, ate at Cafe Bibi, a kosher restaurant opened by Ephraim Kamisar and the Chabad of the UAE in Dubai.

Greenblatt wrote on Twitter: "Always great to discover more kosher food in #Dubai. Always great to experience more Jewish life in #UAE. Thank you Bibi Cafe for a great meal. (And cool name - gee wonder who it’s named after."