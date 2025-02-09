Following the release from captivity of Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben-Ami, Moshe, father of Aner Shapira, who was in the bomb shelter at Re'im with Or Levy, expressed his emotions when he saw Levy released.

"Or Levy’s release deeply touched us. We are very happy to meet him. We feel close to all the survivors. Aner was determined to save everyone, and we are extremely happy for each one that he managed to save, and we want to hug them," Shapira said in an interview with I24NEWS.

Geula, Levy’s mother, told IDF Radio that her son said he knows about hero Aner Shapira and wants to meet his parents.

"He is a hero, and we all know he is a hero. Thanks to him, my son is alive," she said.

According to Geula, “Or said that he threw the last grenade that the terrorists threw into the shelter before he was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists. He said he didn't even manage to turn around and see his wife."



"Or knows what happened in the bunker; he knows that Hersch Goldberg-Polin was injured. He thought he had been released. He asked me if we had heard his name. Or thought that Almog Sarusi had also been released. He was convinced that Hersch and Almog had returned,” she noted, adding that " Or was held in a tunnel without communication and only guessed that his wife Einav had been murdered. Today he asked, and they told him."