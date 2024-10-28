"A long Memorial Day." That is how Moshe Shapira, whose son Aner fell while protecting his friends on October 7th, 2023, sees the past year since the massacre.

Moshe tells Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the National Day of Remembrance is not the only day to remember and recall, "But it's a day that the nation identifies with, and it's another embrace from the nation, and that's very significant.

Over the past year since that terrible day, much was said about Aner's heroism when he saved others before he was killed in a missile shelter near Re'im. Moshe sees the fact that Aner's story is remembered as a true kindness to his memory, which was enabled because the incident was filmed. "However, there are many heroes and on this day we need to think of all the heroes whose stories we don't know, their stories are partial and not known to everyone.

"There are many hundreds of people who were heroes, each one in their own way and we need to come together and think about them, even those whose stories were not told. Everyone deserves a big embrace and that we remember them."