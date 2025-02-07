The Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General(* * * *) Michael "Erik" Kurilla, arrived in Israel this week (Wednesday) as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

During the visit, the commanders held a discussion with senior IDF officers, focusing on the regional strategic situational assessment and examining courses of action to continue addressing threats in the Middle East through military cooperation.

Additionally, they discussed various possible scenarios on both near and distant fronts, aiming to enhance operational readiness for any development.

An official statement declared, ''The IDF considers its relationship and cooperation with the U.S. military to be of great importance and significance and will continue to strengthen it.''