US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday night ordered the creation of a "joint task force" which would bring "justice for the victims of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, deal with the ongoing threat from Hamas and its proxies, and act against antisemitic acts of terror and violations of civil rights in US issues," Yediot Aharonot reported.

The task force, to be known as JTF 10-7, wll operate under the Deputy Attorney General's Office and in coordination with the Department of Defense and the Treasury Department. It will also have involvement from the US Attorneys' Offices, the FBI, and the National Security Division.

Yediot Aharonot reported that according to a Justice Department memorandum released Thursday, the task force "will pursue criminal charges, including capital crimes, against those responsible for the attack, assist victims and hostage families, investigate US-based Hamas supporters and funders and collaborate with federal agencies and Israel to counter the terror group."

The task force will also seek Hamas leaders' arrest and extradition, and investigate antisemitic hate crimes and terror-related civil rights violations linked to Hamas supporters in the US, including on campus.

The US Treasury Department and IRS will also work to "track and disrupt" Hamas' sources of funding, and Bondi has instructed the Justice Department to act accordingly.