The Pentagon on Wednesday issued a statement summarizing the meeting between US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This was Secretary Hegseth's first hosting of a foreign dignitary as Secretary of Defense in the Trump Administration,” said Department of Defense Spokesman John Ullyot.

He added that Hegseth “emphasized the unbreakable bond that exists between the United States and Israel and praised Israel as a model ally in the Middle East. Secretary Hegseth stressed that the United States remains 100 percent committed to Israel's security.”

The statement also added that Hegseth and Netanyahu discussed Hamas' October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel. “Secretary Hegseth praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for his courage and leadership over the past 15 months, culminating in a ceasefire agreement that secured the release of Israeli, American, and other hostages.”

“The Secretary emphasized that this Administration will support Israel's right to defend itself. Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the Administration's commitment to providing Israel with the munitions it needs,” said the statement.

“Secretary Hegseth also commended Prime Minister Netanyahu for Israel's military operations that have significantly degraded Iran and its proxies. Both leaders agreed that Iran remains a threat to regional security and agreed to work together on this challenge. Secretary Hegseth and Prime Minister Netanyahu also agreed that regional integration is critical to stability in the Middle East.”

Hegseth “made clear that the United States, under President Trump's leadership, will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel to pursue peace through strength,” the statement concluded