General view of the 51st session of the Human Rights Council

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Wednesday that Israel would no longer participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after the US announced it would be leaving the council as well.

"Israel welcomes President Trump’s decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC," Sa'ar wrote in a statement.

He explained the move, stating: "The UNHRC has traditionally protected human rights abusers by allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the one democracy in the Middle East - Israel.

"This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating antisemitism, instead of promoting human rights."

Sa'ar noted: "The discrimination against us is clear: In the UNHRC, Israel is the only country with an agenda item dedicated solely to it. Israel has been subjected to over 100 condemnatory resolutions, over 20% of all resolutions ever passed in the Council - more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela combined.

"Israel will not accept this discrimination any longer!" he concluded.