Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party, responded to US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the future of Gaza, praising his positions on Israel's security and regional stability.

"We are concluding a party meeting, and I wish to, on behalf of myself and all my colleagues, congratulate President Trump on his deep commitment to Israel's security and the future of the whole region," said Gantz.

Regarding President Trump's plan for Gaza, Gantz noted that "the most important principle that President Trump emphasized yesterday is transferring the responsibility for Gaza residents from Hamas to the world. Gaza is transforming from an Israeli problem to a global challenge."

Gantz added that "the idea of building safe and prosperous areas for Gaza's residents outside the Gaza Strip and allowing those who wish to move to them is commendable and will be tested by reality. Whether it fully or partially succeeds, Israel has nothing to lose from it - only to gain."

The chairman emphasized the need for strict supervision of rehabilitation funds: "We need to ensure that rehabilitation funds do not turn again into money for recruiting terrorists, producing weapons, and building tunnels, but rather are designated for Gaza residents for the civil rehabilitation of a demilitarized Gaza Strip free of military threats."

He also addressed the issue of hostages and northern tensions: "The most important thing now is to use all the international pressure sparked by President Trump's declaration to bring our hostages home - until the last hostage; for thorough implementation of the security agreement on the northern border and returning the residents to their homes."

Regarding Iran, he noted that he also commends the steps President Trump has taken against Iran and his statement that he will not allow it to reach nuclear weapons. "We have a window of opportunity to distance the Iranian nuclear threat. We must not miss it."

In conclusion, he emphasized the importance of cooperation with the US administration: "We must work hand in hand with the American administration and together create a better and more stable reality for Israel, the countries of the region, and the entire world."