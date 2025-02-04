Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, on Tuesday night spoke about the next steps in implementing the ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement with the Hamas terror group.

Witkoff said that the US is now focusing on ensuring that the first stage ends the right way, with all hostages returned home, including those who are no longer alive and who the families wish to bury.

He also said that he hopes the second and third stages of the deal will also be implemented, but that he has seen Gaza, and "there's nothing left" there, such that the deal is actually quite complicated to negotiate.

The later stages in the deal would see additional increases to the humanitarian aid brought into Gaza, the area's reconstruction, and the IDF's complete withdrawal, alongside a permanent cessation of the fighting in Gaza. It would not, however, ensure that Hamas is unable to carry out a copycat massacre.

Mike Waltz noted Trump's proposal that Gazans leave for Jordan and Egypt, adding that Jordan's King Abdullah is expected to visit the US next week, and the matter will demand "leadership" but Trump is certain that solutions can be found.