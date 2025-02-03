Opponents of the current hostage deal with Hamas argue that releasing thousands of convicted terrorists in exchange for innocent Israeli captives is dangerously short-sighted. By rewarding Hamas for its atrocities on October 7th, Israel risks fueling further kidnappings. This policy not only dishonors the memory of those murdered but also strengthens terrorists, as evidenced by Hamas’ surging popularity in the 'West Bank' and the increasing risk of a Palestinian Authority takeover by Hamas—a threat more imminent now than at any point in the recent past.

Reversing this disastrous precedent does not mean resigning the remaining hostages to years—or even decades—of captivity. Instead, Israel must be prepared to release as many terrorists as necessary to secure the safe return of every single Israeli.

But the moment the final hostage is freed, Israel’s elite units must take immediate action and systematically eliminate every single terrorist who was released. No exceptions.

The benefits of this approach cannot be overstated:

1) Hamas’ reputation will be annihilated—They will have dragged Gaza into a catastrophic war, only to sign a deal that results in the systematic destruction of their freed operatives. This will shatter their image as "victors" in the Arab world.

2) Zero risk of recidivism—None of these terrorists will ever again harm Israelis. The cycle of bloodshed perpetuated by past releases—where freed terrorists later murdered thousands of Israelis—will end.

3) Total deterrence against future kidnappings—Hamas and Islamic Jihad will never again seek prisoner swaps if they know that every released terrorist will be hunted down and eliminated. This strategy provides the long-sought "silver bullet" against the terror-kidnapping model.

Will Israel face condemnation? Of course. The BBC and The Guardian will demonize Israel for "executing" so-called “freedom fighters.” But these are the same media outlets that falsely accuse Israel of genocide, apartheid, and every crime imaginable—regardless of what Israel actually does. Their outrage will neither be new nor consequential.

More importantly, this operation will restore Israel’s reputation in the Arab world. Unlike in the West, where ruthlessness and deception are condemned, in Middle Eastern culture, the ability to crush one's enemies decisively is seen as a mark of strength, courage, and virility. Israel has spent decades preaching peace and coexistence—concepts which, in this region, are generally construed as exuding cowardice and weakness.

This plan should be called Operation Mehmed the Conqueror, honoring the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, who, after conquering Constantinople in 1453, swiftly eliminated all rivals and cemented his rule. Hamas and Israel’s other enemies must learn the same lesson: Those who challenge Israel will face not just defeat—but complete obliteration.

This is the only language Israel’s enemies understand. This is the only strategy that ensures no more Israelis are taken hostage ever again.

Rafael Castrois a Yale- and Hebrew University-educated political analyst. A Noahide by choice, Rafael can be reached at [email protected]