Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington, DC, on Sunday, where he was met by Israeli representatives.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as well as with Steve Witkoff , Trump’s Middle East envoy, with whom he will meet on Monday.

During Monday’s meeting with Witkoff, the parties are expected to discuss the extension of phase one of the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas or progress toward the second phase. The 50th day of the deal is considered challenging because Israel is supposed to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu will meet Trump to discuss the means by which the negotiations are being handled. Trump's envoy, Witkoff, has expressed a desire and intent to be a significant part of the process. Families of hostages report that Witkoff regularly contacts them.