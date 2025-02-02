Former senior Mossad agent, Oded Eilam, spoke about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, as well as the possibility of a return to fighting in the Gaza Strip, in an interview he held on Sunday morning with Radio 103FM.



Eilam commented on the decision to agree to the hostage deal and stated: "The responsibility ultimately falls on the Prime Minister – the decision is his decision, the decision is ultimately the captain's decision."



He also pointed an accusing finger at the Biden administration regarding the extension of the war and said that, "if there is a central factor responsible for the extension of the war and the method of fighting, it is the mistakes made by the previous administration."

“Even so,” said Eilam, “we must remember one thing: the current administration is an internal US isolationist administration. It is first and foremost interested in a tariff war with China and Canada. Trump wants to end the war, and he says so."



He added: "We have a sympathetic government, with a sympathetic Republican majority. I think this is an opportunity to take advantage of the situation and reach a defense alliance with the US."



On the most important question after the war in Gaza, Eilam said, "We should not allow a single shekel to enter Gaza as long as Hamas remains a ruling body."



"We have no choice but to continue the military operation that we started, there is a unit that is Hamas’ Gestapo unit, which deals with the collaborators. These are the ones who steal the goods and we have to deal with this unit. But we have no choice but to continue the military operation, because any other alternative will fall from the 14th floor."