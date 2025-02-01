The IDF has admitted that the Hamas commander of the Shati Brigade, Hitham Hajjari, who was targeted in December 2023, was not killed.

The IDF stated: "After the attack, the IDF and ISA determined with a high degree of certainty that he had been killed. A further examination revealed that the intelligence finding on which the ISA, the IDF and the Southern Command had based their assessment was incorrect, and that the terrorist had not been killed in that attack."

The IDF confession came after Hamas-affiliated media outlets reported this morning that at the "ceremony" of the handover of hostage Keith Sigel at the Gaza port, the commander of the Shati Brigade of Hamas, whom the IDF had previously declared to have been killed in a bombing, participated.

In the original announcement of the elimination of Hujari on December 3, 2023, the IDF and Shin Bet statement read: "Hitham Hujari, commander of Hamas's Shati Battalion, was eliminated by an Israeli jet. Forces under his command took part in the invasion of Israel on October 7."

"Hujari commanded the security of Hamas operations at Shifaa Hospital and also commanded the fighting against IDF forces in the Shati refugee camp. During his tenure, Hujari was responsible for much terror activity against the citizens of the State of Israel."