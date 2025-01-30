US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Thursday that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization could take between ten and fifteen years.

“People are moving north to get back to their homes and see what happened and turn around and leave…there is no water and no electricity. It is stunning just how much damage occurred there," Witkoff told Axios after visiting Gaza this week.

He added that there is “almost nothing left” in Gaza following the war and that the security arrangements at the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors are working "better" than he expected.

"This is why I went to Gaza — to inspect the implementation because it is so important. How this happens will influence our ability to get to phase two of the deal," he said.

According to him, "There has been this perception we can get to a solid plan for Gaza in five years. But it's impossible. This is a 10 to 15-year rebuilding plan."

Witkoff also said that he had not discussed President Trump's suggestion that many Gaza residents be relocated to other countries during the reconstruction process with the President.

Witkoff entered the Gaza Strip after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister's Office stated earlier Wednesday night that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting, in his Jerusalem office, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff."

Witkoff discussed with Netanyahu the ongoing ceasefire with Hamas and the efforts to return the remaining hostages from Gaza. He arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia.

A White House official confirmed to the Times of Israel that Witkoff had entered Gaza following his meeting with Netanyahu.

Kan News reported that Witkoff traveled together with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to the Netzarim Corridor that divides northern and southern Gaza.

On Sunday, Witkoff said that his visit to Israel and Gaza this week would be to ensure the ceasefire is implemented "in the correct way."

“Hopefully we’ll get to phase two as well, and we’ll get everybody out who is alive, back to their families, and bodies, because there are many families who are waiting for the bodies of their children. They can’t bury them. So we’ve got to get those bodies out too, and that’s just as important,” he said.