Anchor Lucy Aharish was appalled to see the crowds in Gaza almost lynching the Israeli captives and commented harshly during the broadcast.



"These are excruciating hours. We are all sitting here, holding our breath with you. I must say that at times I felt nauseous," Aharish opened her report on Channel 13 News.

She added, "I felt nauseous at the sight of the barbaric crowd, full of malice, uneducated, not understanding anything. As a Muslim woman, I see these images and I am ashamed. I am ashamed that this is the image of Islam that is being portrayed, especially after October 7th.""I am ashamed that Arbel had to face this in her final moments of her captivity, with sights that are unimaginable, while her family, the entire nation, is sitting and watching this horror show."She continued, "I believe that on this day, every Muslim who has been raised on the values of Islam, which are not the values that we have seen here on the screen, should apologize to the family, apologize to Arbel for what she has been through there."