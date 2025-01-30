Yesterday (Wednesday), during joint IDF and ISA counterterrorism activity, an IAF aircraft struck a gathering of armed terrorists in the area of Tamun as part of the operation in Judea and Samaria.

Approximately 10 terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including Omar Basharat and Muntazir Bani Oda, who were involved in the detonation of an explosive device in Tamun on January 20, 2025, in which an IDF soldier, Sergeant First Class (Res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda was killed, and three additional soldiers were injured. Moreover, the two terrorists were involved in additional shooting and explosives attacks.

This strike is part of the intensive counterterrorism operations being conducted by the ISA and IDF against terrorist infrastructure in northern Samaria.

Ben Yehuda, 31, from Nitzan, was killed following the detonation of an explosive device in northern Samaria.



Ben Yehuda is survived by his wife Rivka, a son and a daughter, two parents and nine siblings.



The incident took place shortly after midnight. The Evyatar and other soldiers from the 8211th Reserve Battalion were on a routine tour in the Palestinian village of Tamun in northern Samaria.



While driving the Battalion Commander's "David" vehicle drove over a powerful explosive device and Evyatar, who was driving the vehicle, was killed and the battalion commander sitting next to him was seriously injured.