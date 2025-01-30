US special envoy Steve Witkoff met today with the families of hostages and spoke with them about their ordeal.

''President Trump sends his best blessings,'' he told the families. ''I just want you to know that the people of the United States are with you.''

He praised Israel's ongoing negotiations. ''The government is doing a wonderful job too - I just met with the Prime Minister, I'm meeting with him again, everybody is on the same team."

"We are overjoyed for those who have their children back, and who are going to get them back," Witkoff added, "And we are determined to give something back to the rest as well, even if it's only that they should get to bury their children properly.''

The families thanked him profusely for the USA's efforts and urged them to continue until all the hostages had been returned.