Bezalel Smotrich commented on the release ceremony Hamas held before handing the hostages over to the Red Cross.

"At this time, we are all moved together by the return of Arbel, Agam, and Gadi home. Despite grave concerns about the deal's costs, there's no one in Israel whose heart isn't filled with endless joy to see them with us again."

"The images from Gaza cannot be normalized. These are bloodthirsty predators fueled by deep-seated hatred for Israel. If we don't eliminate them, they will continue to threaten and eliminate us," he continued.

He concluded: "We cherish life and peace and cannot leave our children with a reality where such monsters live close and endanger them. We must keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed entirely."

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the footage.

"I view the shocking images during our hostages' release with extreme severity. It's yet another testament to the unimaginable cruelty of the terrorist organization Hamas," said Netanyahu.

He further added: "I demand the mediators ensure such horrific scenes are never repeated, and the safety of our hostages guaranteed. Anyone who dares harm our hostages will bear the consequences."