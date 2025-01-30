"The Lord said to Moses: "Come to Pharaoh, for I have hardened his heart and the heart of his servants, in order that I may place these signs of Mine in his midst -

and in order that you tell into the ears of your son and your son's son how I made a mockery of the Egyptians, and [that you tell of] My signs that I placed in them, and you will know that I am the Lord" (Parshat B'o, 10: 1-2)

The "Innocent" Civilians Finally Realize the Great Damage Brought Upon Them

"Pharaoh's servants said to him, "How long will this one be a stumbling block to us? Let the people go and they will worship their God. Don't you yet know that Egypt is lost?(10:7)



There Is No Leaving Anyone Behind

"Moses and Aaron were brought back to Pharaoh, and he said to them, "Go, worship the Lord your God. Who and who are going?"

Moses said, "With our youth and with our elders we will go, with our sons and with our daughters, with our flocks and with our cattle we will go…

[Pharaoh] said to them…Not so; let the men go now and worship the Lord, for that is what you request."(10:8-9,11)

Egypt Only Understands This the Hard Way; Messing With the Jewish People Is Messing With Hashem

"Pharaoh hastened to summon Moses and Aaron, and he said, "I have sinned against the Lord your God and against you.

"But now, forgive now my sin only this time and entreat the Lord your God, and let Him remove from me just this death." (10:16-17)

The Gasoline Truck Deliveries Are Halted

"The Lord said to Moses, "Stretch forth your hand toward the heavens, and there will be darkness over the land of Egypt, and the darkness will become darker".(10:21)





The Nation Changes It's 'Conception' and Views--The Geula Begins As Idols Fall And Are Slaughtered-- It's a New Day

"Speak to the entire community of Israel, saying, "On the tenth of this month, let each one take a lamb for each parental home, a lamb for each household…

-and the entire congregation of the community of Israel shall slaughter it in the afternoon". (12:3,6)

Don't Miss Your Chance and Momentum-- Hurry Up--Do Not Stop Half-Way.

"And this is how you shall eat it: your loins girded, your shoes on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and you shall eat it in haste it is a Passover sacrifice to the Lord". (12:11)





Jewish Blood Was Not Spilled in Vain. "Va'omar Lach Be'damayich Chayi". From Your Blood You Will Live!

"And the blood will be for you for a sign upon the houses where you will be, and I will see the blood and skip over you, and there will be no plague to destroy [you] when I smite the [people of the] land of Egypt". (12:13)