The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced tht over the past hour, in order to eliminate the threat, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah truck and an additional vehicle that transferred weapons in the area of Chaqif and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The truck and the additional vehicle were struck after being monitored by the IDF at the time of the transfer of the weapons.

"The IDF is determined to continue to operate in accordance with the understanding between Israel and Lebanon, despite Hezbollah's attempts to return to southern Lebanon, and will operate against any threat posed to the state of Israel and its citizens," the military stated.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 24 injuries as a result of the Israeli airstrike.