The United Nations Security Council convened today to discuss UNRWA in preparation for the Israeli legislation coming into effect on January 30 requiring the organization to cease all operations in Jerusalem and evacuate all its facilities in Israel's capital by then.

Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of the Human Rights Voices human rights organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the Security Council's meeting on the impending end of UNRWA's operations in Israel.

"The Israeli move has been a very long time coming since UNRWA has been a key player for decades in rejectionist attempts to destroy the Jewish state. Of course, the UN fan club is upset. UNRWA is a cash cow for the United Nations, and also for Palestinian so-called refugees who - in marked contrast to refugees everywhere else in the world - supposedly inherit their refugee status as long as the Jews are still there. UNRWA schools have taught generations of Palestinians to hate the Jews next door and to spend their lives seeking to terminate Israel instead of cohabiting in peace," Professor Bayefsky stated.

"Over the past year, the proof of this unscrupulous and lethal role has become even more incontrovertible: UNRWA employees took part in the October 7th atrocities, a significant proportion of UNRWA employees are members of Palestinian terrorist organizations; UNRWA facilities (including schools) have been used as Hamas command and control centers and weapons storage depots; UNRWA's Gaza headquarters powered a Hamas data center directly beneath it; Hamas members shot at IDF troops from UNRWA clinics; the head of Hamas's Lebanon branch was the head of the UNRWA's teachers union in Lebanon; UNRWA supplies have been taken by Hamas since the start of the war," she added.

She continued, "It is patently obvious why UNRWA has got to go for the sake of peace and the protection of human rights. The world will be a safer place without it."

As for the Palestinian Arabs who have become accustomed to UNRWA's handouts for generations, she hopes that "they might take the opportunity to get off the treadmill of terror-energizing international handouts and start to build constructive and positive relationships with their indigenous Jewish neighbors."