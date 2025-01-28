The Jewish community in Baku, Azerbaijan, marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day today with emotional ceremonies, including prayers and gatherings emphasizing the importance of connecting to Israel's heritage and preserving the lessons of the Holocaust.

The central event was led by Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the rabbi of Baku's Sephardic community, who spoke about the significance of the day and the role of Jews in Azerbaijan in combating antisemitism and commemorating history.

In his remarks, Rabbi Isayev stressed the importance of constant vigilance against antisemitism to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies. “We must stand firm against any attempt to use Holocaust symbols as a tool for spreading new blood libels,” he said. The rabbi also highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to protecting its Jewish population during difficult periods in history, including World War II. He recalled that over 55,000 Jews fleeing the Nazis found refuge in the homes of Azerbaijanis who shared their last piece of bread with them.

Rabbi Isayev also referred to what he described as the “public disregard for Holocaust Remembrance Day” following a gathering in Washington, D.C., organized by The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) the leading Armenian lobbying group. It is known for its previous smear campaigns against Israel and purely antisemitic statements of its leaders.

According to the Rabbi, “the purpose of the

event

is to spread false information about an alleged 'ethnic cleansing' of the Armenian community in Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.” He noted that the allegations stemmed from a legal case with property lease in the Armenian Quarter by an Israeli businessman, who plans to build a luxury hotel.

“Local Armenian groups claim this is an attempt at the ‘Judaization of Jerusalem,’ which is entirely false. Israel and Jerusalem symbolize connection and fraternity,” he said.

Rabbi Isayev added, “Choosing this date to disseminate false claims about Jews is a cynical manipulation. While Armenian and Christian communities in Israel enjoy religious freedom and extensive rights, this is far from the treatment they receive in many parts of the Arab world,” he stated.

The rabbi called on Jewish communities worldwide to continue fighting against antisemitism and attempts to distort Holocaust memory for political purposes. “Commemorating the Holocaust is not only a Jewish concern but a moral obligation for all humanity,” he concluded.

“The event in Baku reflected the Jewish community's commitment to preserving Holocaust memory, standing against any expression of antisemitism, and strengthening ties with the State of Israel,” Rabbi Isayev said in interviews with local media. “The broad participation and the messages conveyed during the event serve as a reminder of the importance of continuing to commemorate the Holocaust in every corner of the world,” he added.