Jonathan Adiri, a high-tech entrepreneur, addressed the sharp declines in Wall Street due to the threat posed by the Chinese AI model DeepSeek.

The AI program has raised alarm from American competitors with strong performance at significantly lower prices than alternative AIs.

"Four years ago, the US declared it wouldn't let China win the AI race, and it seemed to be working. What happened this week suggests the US strategy is facing challenges," said Adiri. "In AI, there is a singularity point where the first to reach it will have a relative advantage over others," he told 103FM.

He also discussed the possibility of a Chinese intelligence tactic and whether this new model might bring positive news for Israel.